Video: Callie Bundy Shows Off Awesome Football Trick Shot

Trick shot videos appear to have been gaining popularity during the pandemic.

With people forced to spend more times inside their homes, creativity is surging. We’ve seen several bold trick shot videos go viral on social media in recent months.

Callie Bundy posted one of her own on Instagram earlier this week.

The self-described “Professional American” and “X-Jock” who likes “throwing things” posted her latest throw on Instagram. She included the video with a blunt message for her fans.

“Sorry it wasn’t a sandwich…” she wrote.

That’s pretty impressive.

Bundy, who has more than 300,000 followers, has posted several cool throw videos on her Instagram page in recent weeks.

“Regular speed or slow-mo??” she posed.

“Who can guess what the celebration was inspired by?? Practicing behind the back for you, that wrist flick behind the body was NOT something my arm wanted to do,” she asked.

“When I finish my workout before Marco wakes up from his nap…playtime,” she joked.

Who can do better?