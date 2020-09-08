Video: Colin Kaepernick Has Special TD Celebration In Madden

Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL hasn’t happened yet, but the former 49ers quarterback is officially back in Madden. EA Sports announced on Tuesday that he’s getting added to the latest edition of the popular video game.

“Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now,” EA Sports announced. “We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere.”

Kaepernick’s rating for Madden NFL 21 is quite controversial since the game developers gave him an 81 overall. That gives him a better rating than Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Cam Newton, Ryan Tannehill and several other quarterbacks.

Not only does Kaepernick have a strong rating in Madden NFL 21, the former second-round pick also has a signature touchdown celebration when he scores a touchdown. His celebration is the Black power fist, which has been used by athletes all around the world.

When you score a touchdown with Colin Kaepernick in #Madden21 and choose "signature" celebration, Kap holds up the Black Power fist. pic.twitter.com/rclVIFjXze — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 8, 2020

Kaepernick actually told EA Sports to make the Black power fist his celebration for this year’s game.

The reason Kaepernick asked for this celebration is because he wanted it to reflect how he celebrated scoring plays during the 2016 season.

At this moment, it doesn’t seem like Kaepernick will return to the NFL in 2020. Fans that are eager to see him back in the league will have to settle for virtual touchdowns this fall.

[Jordan Heck]