Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory.

On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a controversial hit on a Bengals wide receiver.

"George Pickens was ejected for this hit on Tyler Boyd after he recovered an onside kick," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Video of the play has gone viral.

Was the ejection the right call?



Pittsburgh, meanwhile, drops to 3-7.