Video: Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Crazy Green Bay Workout

Danica Patrick watches Aaron Rodgers at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Danica Patrick looks on during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick got in the Green Bay spirit ahead of Sunday evening’s NFC Championship Game between the Packers and the 49ers.

The former NASCAR star – and girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers – showed off a Green Bay-themed “workout” on Saturday morning.

Patrick and a friend did some cold-therapy “training” following a CrossFit session at a local gym.

“When in Rommmmm….Green Bay!!!!!” Patrick shared on Instagram.

Check this out:

When in Rommmmm….Green Bay!!!!!

That looks cold.

The NFC Championship Game will not be played in those kind of conditions, though. It’s taking place in San Francisco.

The Packers and the 49ers are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.


