Video: Dennis Allen's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Heartbreaking

Down 28-25 to the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz attempted a 61-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

It looked good off his leg. Countless fans watching at home or at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium probably thought an eventual game was heading to overtime.

Dennis Allen did.

The Saints head coach started celebrating before the kick deflected off the crossbar and sealed their third straight loss.

Allen went from jubilation to agony in a matter of seconds. After jumping up and pointing his fingers in the sky, he put his hands over his head upon realizing that the kick fell just short.

It's hard to come any closer in defeat, making Sunday's performance impressive considering New Orleans played without Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas.

The Saints came painfully close to pulling off an upset overseas, but two lost fumbles and 10 penalties derailed their efforts. They'll look to bounce back when hosting the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.