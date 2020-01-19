Video: Derrick Henry’s Pregame Entrance Is Going Viral

Derrick Henry has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for this afternoon’s AFC Championship Game. The Tennessee Titans star appears to be locked in.

The superstar tailback might be feeling extra motivated following comments by Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark.

“He’s not hard to hit,” Clark told NFL Network on Friday. “He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250 [pounds]; honestly, he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him … He’s just easy to me up front because I don’t look at any running back like they can’t be tackled. He’s not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me, honestly.”

OK then.

Henry showed up to Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon sporting his Sunday best:

That looks like a man who’s ready to run over some people (hint: Frank Clark).

The Titans and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.