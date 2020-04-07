Video: Dez Bryant Makes 1-Handed Workout Catch Look Easy

Even in the middle of a pandemic, Dez Bryant continues to train for what he hopes will be an NFL comeback story. Bryant has not played in a game since 2017.

In the last two weeks, we’ve seen video of Bryant working out with former quarterback Dak Prescott on multiple occasions. The pair were back at it again yesterday down in Dallas, getting in an indoor training session.

David Robinson, Bryant’s wide receiver coach, shared several video clips of his client and Prescott going through drills. In one video, Dez makes an eye-catching sideline grab.

After a torn Achilles cost him the 2018 season and he remained unsigned in 2019, Bryant proved, if nothing else, he’s still got his hands.

Take a look:

It’s great to see Dez do stuff like this, but keep in mind its only during a workout. He will have to show a lot more in order to entice an NFL team to sign him.

Bryant shows no signs of stopping his offseason preparation. When the NFL eventually restarts its operations, it will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old has drawn any curiosity from teams.