Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium.

This is just the latest of many fan fights inside NFL stadiums this season.

"You want to see a bunch of idiots??? Chargers fans fighting each other 🤣 But seriously...come on," one fan wrote.

Be better, everyone.

The Chargers, meanwhile, held on to beat the Titans, 17-14, on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles improved to 8-6 on the season with the win on Sunday.