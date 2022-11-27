Video: Embarrassing Botched Field Goal Attempt Going Viral

A week after losing on a special-teams miscue, the New York Jets made another costly blunder.

Down 10-7 to the Chicago Bears, Mike White put the Jets in position for a 35-yard field goal try. However, holder Braden Mann fumbled the snap on a rainy day in New Jersey.

After Mann flipped the football away, multiple Bears struggled to retrieve it. Jaylon Jones finally scooped it up, but he dropped the ball without any contact.

Luckily for Chicago, the refs ruled Mann's desperation toss an incomplete pass. The Bears gained field possession at the 18, but they immediately punted after a three-and-out.

White then sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Zach Wilson's replacement is off to a rousing start, gaining 198 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half.

The Jets have a 14-10 lead in a surprisingly entertaining game against Trevor Siemian's Bears.