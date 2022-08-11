Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly.

The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued.

A fan captured footage of the commotion, relayed by Dov Kleiman.

Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports noted what he believes could be a record-breaking crowd for training camp. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, those attendees included Peyton Manning.

The Cowboys and Broncos both enter the 2022 season with high expectations.

After winning the NFC East last year, Dallas will look to get deeper into the playoffs. Denver, meanwhile, will try to make the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl behind Manning. While Russell Wilson could make the Broncos an instant contender, they'll have to deal with a stacked AFC West.

Dallas and Denver will clash Saturday night in each team's first preseason game. Some more tussling could unfold at Empower Field at Mile High.