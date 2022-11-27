Video: Former NFL Star Punches Man Outside CVS

GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A former NFL star had a troubling incident outside of a CVS in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was involved in an incident outside of a convenience store.

"Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the guy allegedly harassed people in the store ... and TMZ Sports has obtained video of the fight captured by a witness. The incident went down Saturday night around 11:30 PM at the pharmacy in Inglewood, CA," TMZ Sports reports.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

From TMZ Sports:

The group eventually made their way outside to the sidewalk in front of the store. Terrell was playing peacemaker, according to a witness.

Unfortunately, the heckler who allegedly started the confrontation just minutes earlier inside the store took an unprovoked swing at Owens.

Owens, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, claims he did nothing wrong outside of the CVS.

He reportedly walked away from the scene. No police were called.