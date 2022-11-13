Video: German Crowd's Reaction To Game Ending Is Going Viral

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the inside of the stadium in the third quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images) Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The crowd at Allianz Arena in Munich brought it for the NFL's first regular season game in Germany.

Fans were loud and engaged throughout the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks, and the spectators saved their best for last late in the fourth quarter.

NFL Network cameras captured the entire crowd, some arm-in-arm, engaging in a spirted singalong of John Denver's "Country Roads," which incredibly is an Oktoberfest staple.

What a scene.

The NFL has made it a point to expand its European schedule in recent years, and the league has said it will continue to play in Germany over the next few seasons.

After today's showing, why not? The game itself was actually pretty entertaining, more so than some other overseas NFL contests, and the fans in Munich were awesome.

It sounds like a pretty good pairing for the NFL.