Video: Huge Fight Breaks Out During Bills vs. Dolphins

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are leading the Miami Dolphins, 17-3, late in the first half of Sunday's Wild Card game.

But Bills quarterback Josh Allen just threw an interception, leading to a pretty big fight on the field. Allen was not happy with a push by a Dolphins player, so he went right back at the Miami defensive lineman.

This sparked a pretty big on-field brawl between the Bills and the Dolphins.

The on-field fight led to two 15-yard offsetting penalties against both teams.

The Bills and the Dolphins are currently playing on CBS.