Video: Huge Fight Breaks Out During Bills vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills are leading the Miami Dolphins, 17-3, late in the first half of Sunday's Wild Card game.
But Bills quarterback Josh Allen just threw an interception, leading to a pretty big fight on the field. Allen was not happy with a push by a Dolphins player, so he went right back at the Miami defensive lineman.
This sparked a pretty big on-field brawl between the Bills and the Dolphins.
The on-field fight led to two 15-yard offsetting penalties against both teams.
The Bills and the Dolphins are currently playing on CBS.