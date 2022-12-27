Video: Joe Buck Did Some Caroling On 'Monday Night Football'

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL fans might not have lost the holiday spirit after watching an ugly start to Monday Night Football.

For those who missed the early action between the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Buck recapped the first quarter through song. Via Awful Announcing, the play-by-play broadcaster shared some stats to the out-of-pitch tune of Twelve Days of Christmas.

"Five first downs, four punts, three interceptions, two successful challenges, no third-down conversions, and a partridge ..."

Buck can add an ejection to an extended first-half summary. Derwin James got tossed in the second quarter after a brutal hit on Ashton Dulin, who went into the medical tent.

This Monday Night Football matchup hasn't felt more like a lump of coal than a Christmas gift for football fans. The game remained scoreless for over 21 minutes until Austin Ekeler scored a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Chargers players may join Buck caroling across Indianapolis if they can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. They're up 10-3 at halftime.