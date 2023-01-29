Video: Joey Bosa Got Into It With Eagles Fans Outside Stadium

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joey Bosa went to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday to watch his brother, San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, in the NFC Championship Game. He didn't receive a warm welcome in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman got into a verbal spat with a Philadelphia Eagles fan outside the stadium.

MLFootball relayed a video shared by a fan on Instagram. The presumed Eagles fan taunted the older Bosa by asking when the eliminated Chargers play. He then referenced the multiple fines Joey received for unsportsmanlike conduct -- and criticizing the league's officiating -- late in Los Angeles' first-round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"They're good, because I can afford them," Joey Bosa shouted back. I'm f-----g rich, you f-----g broke b---h."

Here's the extremely NSFW video:

The fan repeatedly yelled back "me too" during the altercation. Nobody comes out looking particularly good from the childish exchange.

Nick Bosa suffered an apparent injury while standing on the sideline, but the Defensive Player of the Year finalist returned to the game. The Eagles lead 14-7 late in the second quarter.