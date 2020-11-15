Jordan Reed just reeled in the best one-handed catch of the season so far.

On a third-and-long play for the 49ers, the San Francisco tight end made an incredible snag with his left hand. QB Nick Mullen released a poorly-thrown low ball, but Reed was able to scoop it up with the nose of the ball just inches from touching the turf.

The play ended up being fairly inconsequential as Reed was tackled short of the line-to-gain, but it was a fantastic catch none the less.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who’s missing today’s game, was really impressed.

Reed returned to play last week after missing the previous five games with a knee injury. With George Kittle out (foot), Reed is San Francisco’s No. 1 option at tight end.

The 49ers got off to a hot start in Sunday’s game, going up 10-3 over the Saints early in the second quarter. New Orleans was able to tie the game after a muffed punt allowed Drew Brees to take over deep in San Francisco territory.

The Saints (6-2) and the 49ers (4-5) are now tied 10-10 with only a few minutes left in the first half.