Video: Justin Jefferson Just Made The Catch Of The Century

FOX on NFL.

Holy cow, Justin Jefferson!

The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver just made what is probably the catch of the year in the National Football League on Sunday afternoon.

Heck, it might be the catch of the decade - or the century - in the NFL World.

Catches do not get any better than the one Jefferson made on a 4th and 18 attempt by the Vikings with just a couple of minutes remaining.

"JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted on Sunday.

Jefferson's truly absurd catch kept the drive alive for the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota is currently driving the football, trailing Buffalo, 27-23, with less than a minute remaining. The Vikings might need Jefferson to come up big with another catch down the stretch.

The finish to the Bills vs. Vikings game is currently airing on FOX. You're not going to want to miss this finish.