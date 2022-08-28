Video: Massive NFL Hit Stick Is Going Viral On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New York Jets signed Kwon Alexander this summer with the hope he'll be able to provide some veteran muscle to the linebacking corps.

This afternoon, in the preseason finale against the New York Giants, Alexander did just that, leveling Giants running back Antonio Williams on a play in the second quarter.

Williams got leveled by Alexander, who put the young ball carrier on his back while forcing a fumble. The Giants would later have to punt.

Sure, it's only exhibition, but that play is a little glimmer of hope for the Jets, considering Alexander has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

The 2015 fourth-round pick has played a full season just once in his career, and has appeared in only 38 out of 65 regular season games since 2018.

When he is healthy though, Alexander can still have an impact. In 12 games with the Saints last year, he recorded 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.