Video: Mexican National Anthem Goes Viral On Monday Night Football

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: NFL fans attend an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The NFL returned to Mexico City for Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Before the NFC West matchup began, singer Sofia Reyes performed the Mexican national anthem for a capacity crowd at Estadio Azteca.

The crowd sang along to "Himno Nacional Mexicano" in a rendition that drew rave reviews.

"A beautiful rendition of the Mexican National Anthem from Sofia Reyes joined by roughly 80,000 of her closest friends," ESPN's Nick Wagoner said. "Goosebumps."

"Sofia Reyes knocked it out the park with that Mexican national anthem," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Beautiful!"

"What a performance and beautiful voice," another said.

Reyes responded to the NFL's video by calling the performance an honor.

The league last played in Mexico when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. This marks the country's fifth regular-season game.

The 49ers have a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals late in the second quarter. ESPN is televising the international showcase.