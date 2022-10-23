Video: Mike Evans Just Had The Worst Drop Of The Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked poised to strike early when Tom Brady found a wide-open Mike Evans downfield during their opening drive.

A Carolina Panthers defender fell, giving Evans at least 15 yards of separation. He could have walked into the end zone for an easy 64-yard touchdown.

However, Evans bobbled and couldn't secure an on-target throw. He lost the handle and volleyed the ball high in the air when attempting to retrieve it, but it fell out of his reach.

FS1's Jason McIntyre captured the unfortunate blunder.

Bucs fans and fantasy managers across the country are probably beside themselves. Evans would also be wise to avoid Brady on the sideline for a bit.

It's a catch he makes 99 times out of 100, but nobody's perfect.

Having lost three of their last four games, including an embarrassing Week 6 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buccaneers badly need a win on Sunday. A touchdown less than 90 seconds into the game would have made an emphatic statement at Carolina.

Evans has plenty of time to make up for the early miscue.