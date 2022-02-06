Video: National Anthem At The Pro Bowl Went Viral

There were a lot of things to complain about at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday. The national anthem might have been one of them, based on the reaction.

Prior to the NFL Pro Bowl, the national anthem was performed by the NFL Player’s Choir. The group consists of six former NFL players including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Tommie Harris, linebacker Olrick Johnson, safety Cameron “Cam” Newton (no relation), linebacker Bryan Scott, tight end Michael Gaines and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown.

Fans were especially surprised to see Brown on the stage for the choir. Though the former Heisman Trophy winner and Hall of Famer admitted that he was only on the tambourine.

Performing the National Anthem at the Pro Bowl in Vegas with the Super Bowl Gospel choir!, Don't worry, I'm only playing the tambourine!! pic.twitter.com/bdqKfH0Kva — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) February 6, 2022

The Players Choir attempted to do their own take on the national anthem. Unfortunately, NFL fans didn’t love some of the creative liberties they took with it.

“That #ProBowl national anthem was weird… someone was off click/tempo,” one fan wrote.

“The pacing was way off on the #ProBowl national anthem, but those last few notes… (great),” wrote another.

“#ProBowl Whose idea was it to break up the National Anthem like that? What an absolute mess. Yikes,” a third fan replied.

Sadly, not every national anthem rendition is going to be as good as Whitney Houston or Gladys Knight.

Did you enjoy the Players Choir’s rendition of the national anthem at the Pro Bowl?