Video: NFL Team's 'Classless' Celebration Is Going Viral

The NFL community has united to support Damar Hamlin.

As most of the league spent Sunday honoring the Buffalo Bills safety, the Pittsburgh Steelers instead embarrassed themselves with an abhorrent celebration.

After Alex Highsmith sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a teammate pretended to perform CPR on the linebacker.

A fan captured footage of the moment from CBS' broadcast.

Medical personnel spent several minutes administering CPR to Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field Monday night.

Hamlin has made continued progress over the week. He's now breathing on his own and can speak. He watched the Bills end their regular season with a 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin posted Saturday on Twitter. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

Even giving the Steelers the benefit of the doubt, it was a remarkably tone-deaf celebration days after a distressing situation. It's beyond gross if they realized what they were doing.