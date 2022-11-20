Video: Nick Sirianni's Reaction To Beating Colts Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off quite the win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Philadelphia came from behind to beat Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.
Following the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral on social media.
"Sirianni is hype!!!" one fan tweeted.
Video of Sirianni's reaction to the win has gone viral on social media.
The Eagles beat the Colts, 17-16, on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Philadelphia is now 9-1 on the season.