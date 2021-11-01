Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind.

“This has been a year in the making for my costume. Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair,” Rodgers told McAfee.

The costume was revealed on Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers as John Wick.

The highly anticipated Aaron Rodgers costume reveal. (via Rodgers IG) pic.twitter.com/HrZQKIWO8a — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 31, 2021

That’s incredibly well done by Rodgers.

Video of Rodgers enjoying himself at a Halloween party has since emerged on social media. It’s pretty awesome.

Aaron Rod-… I mean John Wick vibing out to Pooh Sheisty. pic.twitter.com/MO7JMzU9IW — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 1, 2021

That is pretty incredible.

Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, so they’ve had a couple of days to enjoy the holiday.

It’ll be back to work soon.

Green Bay is set to play at the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.