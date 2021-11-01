The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers in his Green Bay Packers helmetMINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind.

“This has been a year in the making for my costume. Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair,” Rodgers told McAfee.

The costume was revealed on Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers as John Wick.

That’s incredibly well done by Rodgers.

Video of Rodgers enjoying himself at a Halloween party has since emerged on social media. It’s pretty awesome.

That is pretty incredible.

Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, so they’ve had a couple of days to enjoy the holiday.

It’ll be back to work soon.

Green Bay is set to play at the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

