Video Of Brian Robinson Back At Practice Is Going Viral

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Brian Robinson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since getting shot twice during an attempted armed robbery less than three weeks ago.

Based on footage he shared on Instagram, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports, the Washington Commanders running back is making remarkable progress.

Robinson looked spry while navigating an agility drill.

It's an amazing turnaround considering Robinson got shot in the knee and hip on Aug. 28. Per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera lauded the rookie's recovery.

"It was good to see him out there," Rivera said. "He’s progressing very well. Each week he gets to see the doctors and the trainers, and they felt now was a good time to see how he does outside."

Washington placed Robinson on the non-football injury list, making him ineligible for at least the first four games. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that the former Alabama star has a "realistic chance" of playing in Week 5.

It's great to see Robinson doing well and working toward making his NFL debut later this season.