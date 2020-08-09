Video Of Failed Engagement Ring Throw Is Going Viral

Sports fans have seen their fair share of bad throws over the years.

Whether it’s an NFL quarterback making an embarrassing toss or a basketball player making an errant pass or a celebrity throwing a wild first pitch, we’re used to it.

None, though, are as devastating than the one in the viral engagement ring video.

Video of this terribly errant engagement ring throw has gone viral on social media. It’s almost too bad to believe.

NOT THE ENGAGEMENT RING 😫 💍 (via miles_vs, a_zalesov, olya_kayy, dmitry3000, romka/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/RAzBwsDDct — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2020

Hopefully that was just a stunt for social media views. If not…yikes.

Sports fans had plenty of fun with the post, joking about who probably threw it. There were a couple of notable NFL quarterbacks mentioned in the replies.

Uncle Rico must have thrown that pic.twitter.com/m9nYAM1xX2 — MaineOh (@Mainedingo) August 9, 2020

We all know who threw that. pic.twitter.com/E90v34mgrE — Cory G (@crgranner) August 9, 2020

Who threw that? Josh Allen? — Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) August 9, 2020

Of course, not everyone thinks that the video is real.

“Who would get down to propose without the ring? Also no woman would laugh if this was seriously happening,” one woman said.

“First of all, why didn’t the proposer have the ring on him already. Second, that was the worst pass I have ever seen. Third, that was the worst jump attempt for the ring I have never seen,” another added.

Staged video or not, that engagement ring throw is about as bad as it gets..