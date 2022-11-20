Video Of NFL Player Getting 'Bullied' By Cheerleaders Goes Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 25: Patriots cheerleaders during a game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens on September 25, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Video of an NFL player getting "bullied" by cheerleaders before kickoff has gone viral.

Prior to kickoff between the Patriots and the Jets, a special teams player attempted to get some pregame work in.

The cheerleaders weren't having it, though.

Video of the Jets punter getting "bullied" by the Patriots cheerleaders has gone viral.

Well played, Patriots cheerleaders. You have to protect your home turf.

New England and New York, meanwhile, are currently tied, 3-3, late in the first half.

The game is on CBS.