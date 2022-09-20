Video Of Von Miller, Young Fan Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Von Miller is playing his first game in Highmark Stadium as a member of the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

He's already made a lasting impression on one young Bills supporter.

As shared by Dan Fetes of ABC's 13WHAM, the star edge-rusher signed autographs before Buffalo's Week 2 contest against the Tennessee Titans. One fan couldn't contain his excitement over meeting the eight-time Pro Bowler.

"Oh my god, it's Von Miller," the kid proclaims. "Oh my god, Von Miller. It's actually you!"

Despite shaking with exhilaration, he at least managed to stop himself from cursing.

Miller has built up quite the legacy. The Super Bowl 50 MVP earned his second championship with four postseason sacks for the Los Angeles Rams before signing a six-year deal worth up to $120 million last offseason.

He already started his Bills tenure with a bang, recording two sacks to commence the season against his previous team.

The way, he's playing, a lot of quarterbacks are also going to shout, "Oh my god, it's Von Miller" throughout the season. Except they'll be fleeing the passing pocket as he chases them down.