Video Of Young Woman’s Epic Backyard Football Throw Is Going Viral

Video of a young woman’s epic backyard football throw is going viral on social media on Thursday morning. But is it real?

Whistle Sports shared a video of a young woman’s ridiculously long backyard football toss. The throw is sparking nicknames like “Ellie Manning” and “Patricia Mahomes.”

“Ellie Manning got a CANNON,” Whistle Sports tweeted. The throw is certainly incredibly impressive on first viewing.

Ellie Manning got a CANNON 💪🔥 (IG/caitlynwaitt) pic.twitter.com/d5i81RxeIg — Whistle (@WhistleSports) May 27, 2020

The video has quickly gone viral on social media, with hundreds of retweets and likes. She could have used a better wide receiver, though, as Jeff Eisenband pointed out.

Absolute cannon. Just needs to find receivers who can catch the ball. pic.twitter.com/T5Z3pFT2ZQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 28, 2020

But is the throw real or an optical illusion?

Other Twitter users have pointed out that there was probably someone else behind the camera who made the actual throw we see in the video. Tricky camera work made it look like the throw was coming from her, but in reality, it was someone else.

That’s what these Twitter detectives think, anyway.

“This is an optical illusion. Someone behind the cameraman is throwing the ball that the other female catches,” one user pointed out.

“What kind of trickery is this. Looks like her ball goes right but a mysterious ball go long,” another Twitter user added.

So, what’s the final ruling – real throw or fake throw?