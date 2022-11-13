Video: Ohio State-On-Ohio State Crime In NFL Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Justin Fields is finding his NFL footing, but a former Ohio State teammate made a huge play at his expense.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC North showdown, the Chicago Bears quarterback made a wobbly throw under pressure. Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah picked him off and went to the house for a touchdown.

The ensuing extra point tied the game at 24-24, but Fields scored a 67-yard touchdown run on the next drive. The second-year pro finished with 147 rushing yards the week after setting a single-game rushing record for quarterbacks.

However, his interception -- and a missed extra point by Cairo Santos -- proved costly. A Jamaal Williams touchdown run and the extra point gave the Lions a 31-30 victory at Soldier Field, their first road win since 2020.

Fields probably wishes he had offensive linemen like Taylor Decker and Jonah Jackson, Detroit's other Ohio State alums. The Bears entered the game having allowed an NFC-high 33 sacks before giving up three more on Sunday.

While Fields is blossoming into a star, a healthy Okudah is starting to flash signs of what motivated the Lions to make him the No. 3 pick in 2020. Both players can make Buckeyes fans proud despite rocky starts to their NFL careers.