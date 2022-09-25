Video: Panthers Had 'Perfect' Punt On Sunday Afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Carolina Panthers opted to punt rather than attempt a 4th-and-1 at the New Orleans Saints' 45-yard line.

Johnny Hekker rewarded Matt Rhule for making the conservative choice.

In a spot where he merely needed to get off a clean punt that the Saints couldn't return for a big gain, Hekker pinned the NFC South foes feet beyond their end zone.

The "perfect" punt forced New Orleans to take the ball at their own 1-yard line with 17 seconds remaining.

In the ensuing play, Jaycee Horn intercepted a deep Jameis Winston throw to seal Carolina's first win of the season.

While a special-teams acquisition won't draw much fanfare, the Panthers signed Hekker after a decade with the Rams. The four-time All-Pro had placed 39.9 percent of his career punts inside the 20 entering Sunday.

Hekker helped justified his three-year, $7.6 million deal with a clutch punt to get Carolina in the win column.