Video: Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy Have Heated Moment

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy went at it at halftime of Sunday's game.

The Chiefs star quarterback and the team's offensive coordinator had some heated words for each other as the Kansas City squad made its way into the locker room.

CBS captured some video of the heated on-field moment, which required a breakup by head coach Andy Reid.

"Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having some words before halftime," CBS Sports tweeted.

It's pretty rare to see something like that from the Chiefs quarterback and the team's head coach.

Mahomes did not appear to be happy with the Chiefs' decision to run out the clock.

Kansas City is leading Indianapolis, 14-10, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game.

Sunday afternoon's game is airing on CBS.