Video: Patriots Just Called Dumbest Play Of NFL Season

New England Patriots fans have been roasting offensive coordinator Matt Patricia for most of the season, but the heat is getting hotter on Sunday afternoon.

It's easy to see why.

On a third and 11, the Patriots appeared to call a quarterback keeper with Mac Jones.

Shockingly, Jones was not able to beat the defenders to the edge and run 11 yards for the first down. This is probably the dumbest play call of the season.

"Thank God for the Pats D today because this is some of the dumbest shit ever," Patriots fan Bill Simmons tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

It really doesn't get much dumber than that, does it?

Thankfully for the Patriots, their defense has been dominating the Raiders in the second half on Sunday afternoon. New England is leading Las Vegas by a touchdown.

Still, there are no real excuses for that embarrassing play call by Patricia.