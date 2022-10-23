Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon.
Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?
Browns fans are convinced that they were.
The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. But did anyone on the Browns line move before the Ravens player jumped?
Let's take a look:
"THE BROWNS DIDNT MOVE," one fan wrote.
Cleveland dropped to 2-5 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss.
Baltimore improved to 4-3.