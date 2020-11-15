NFL Fans Are Freaking Out About Riley Dixon’s 71-Yard Punt

It’s not very often that a punt makes a team’s highlight reel. But, the 2-7 Giants will take any good play they can get this season.

New York punter Riley Dixon logged the best punt of the NFL year so far on Sunday, booming one for 71 yards. Dixon was standing around the Giants 10 yard line when he reeled in the snap.

The All-Pro punter launched an absolute bomb over the head of the Eagles’ return man Jalen Reagor. The ball finally returned to earth, hitting the field around the 15 yard line and rolling to a stop at the six.

This punt marks the longest of Dixon’s five-year career. His previous long came in his rookie season with the Broncos when he booted one for 68 yards.

The Giants have struggled mightily all year, but today they lead Philadelphia 21-17 in the fourth quarter of action. With a win on Sunday and a Washington Football team loss, New York would jump all the way up from last place and into the No. 2 spot in the NFC East, just half a win behind the Eagles.

The Giants currently have the ball and the lead early in the fourth.

The game is on FOX.