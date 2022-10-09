Video: Saints Rookie Chris Olave Suffers Terrifying Injury

Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was on the receiving end of a terrifying hit on Sunday.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was slammed into the ground by the Seahawks defense in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's NFC game.

Olave was down motionless on the field.

It was a very scary sight.

Olave managed to hold onto the football for a touchdown, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return on Sunday.

The Saints and the Seahawks are playing on FOX.

New Orleans should have updates on the rookie wide receiver moving forward this afternoon.