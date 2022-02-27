Video: Saturday Night Live’s Comment On NFL Goes Viral

Saturday Night Live may not have the cultural impact that it once did, but the writers on the comedy sketch show can still produce a zinger every now and then. This past weekend, the NFL was in its sights.

During the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost spoke about President Joe Biden’s recent nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jost then took a shot at the NFL when referencing that Biden interviewed finalists for the role.

“Biden chose Jackson after interviewing three finalists this week. ‘Weird. I thought interviewing Black candidates was just for show,’ said the NFL,” Jost said.

The reaction from the crowd says it all. They groaned at that one – which is a pretty good sign that they feel it’s true.

#SNL got in a solid and well deserved slam on the NFL with this masterful shade on #WeekendUpdate: pic.twitter.com/LgMqJyPW0l — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) February 27, 2022

The issue of African-Americans struggling to get head coaching jobs in the NFL has become very contentious over the past few years.

Minority head coaches account for just four of the 32 NFL head coaching jobs. Lovie Smith is the only African-American head coach hired ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

A lawsuit by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is in progress which will challenge some of the league’s hiring practices.

Until the NFL more adequately resolves the issue of African-Americans failing to get head coaching jobs, the league can expect to take jabs like that one. And they won’t be undeserved either.