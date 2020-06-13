Video Shows Cam Newton Working Out With Star NFL WR

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to move on from veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

After spending his entire career in Carolina, the former No. 1 overall pick is still on the open market. Newton has been connected to several teams this offseason, but hasn’t been able to visit teams.

Despite not having a team, Newton has been putting in work this offseason. Videos posted to his Instagram account show he’s back at full strength and ready to get after it in 2020.

Earlier this afternoon, he posted another video to his Instagram that showed him working out with a star wide receiver. Newton hit the field with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Please do not get it twisted…Everyday I’m crafting,” Newton posted on Instagram.

Newton had one more year left on his contract with the Panthers heading into the 2020 season. However, new head coach Matt Rhule decided it was time to move on from the former league MVP.

Since being cut by the Panthers, the New England Patriots have been the betting favorite to land Newton. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers were also mentioned as possible landing spots.

In the next few weeks, we should start hearing more about where he might land next. As teams across the league re-open their doors, they can finally bring Newton in for a visit.

Where will he land next?