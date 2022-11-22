Video Shows What Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nick Sirianni didn't hide his emotions as the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 17-16 victory Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts.

As the game ended, the Eagles head coach stood on a bench and shouted toward the stands -- seemingly toward Eagles fans in the front rows -- at Lucas Oil Stadium. Video from one of those Eagles supporters appears to capture what Sirianni said.

"That s--- was for Frank Reich," Sirianni exclaimed.

Sirianni wasn't with the Eagles during Reich's two seasons as their offensive coordinator, but they worked together in two different organizations. Sirianni was the quarterbacks' coach for the Chargers, helmed by offensive coordinator Reich, in 2014 and 2015.

When becoming Indianapolis' head coach in 2018, Reich appointed Sirianni as his offensive coordinator.

After the game, per ESPN's Tim McManus, Sirianni admitted that Reich's firing fueled him.

"I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich. I really do," Sirianni said. "He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping that he and I would be able to coach against each other this game. He is one of my biggest mentors."

He called it "sweet" to win at Indianapolis after "what happened with this organization the last couple weeks."

The Colts dismissed Reich after a 3-5-1 start and appointed Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. While the former center entered the position with no coaching experience, he led them to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders before nearly upsetting the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts culminated an 11-play, 75-yard drive to avoid consecutive losses following an 8-0 start for the Eagles, who are 5-0 on the road. Sirianni can carry that energy into Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.