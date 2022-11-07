Video: SportsCenter's Reaction To Shocking NFL Hire Goes Viral

The Indianapolis Colts hired an ESPN analyst to be their interim head coach and even the Worldwide Leader was shocked by the decision.

Hannah Storm and Jay Harris were live on SportsCenter when the Colts announced that current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday would be taking over the head coaching duties.

The two SportsCenter hosts were understandably shocked by the move on Monday.

"Here's the breaking news on SportsCenter that ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday has shockingly been named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts," Awful Announcing tweeted.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier on Monday morning, following Sunday's blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis has named Jeff Saturday, one of the best linemen in franchise history, the team's interim head coach moving forward.

Many are speculating that the Colts will give Saturday a serious look at the full-time head coaching position moving forward.

ESPN might be in need of a new NFL analyst now...