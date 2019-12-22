The Spun

Video Of Steelers Fan Reacting To QB Benching Is Going Viral

Steelers quarterback Duck Hodges in the game against Buffalo.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 15: Devlin Hodges #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the fourth quarter during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into today’s game against the New York Jets with Duck Hodges starting at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has already made a change, though.

Hodges struggled at quarterback, throwing two crushing interceptions through one-plus quarter against the Jets.

Tomlin quickly went to Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

This Steelers fan was quite ready for the move:

That is one prepared fan.

The quarterback change is working, too. Pittsburgh is now tied with New York, 10-10, heading into the second half.

Rudolph has completed 9 of 12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.

