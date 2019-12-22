Video Of Steelers Fan Reacting To QB Benching Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into today’s game against the New York Jets with Duck Hodges starting at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has already made a change, though.
Hodges struggled at quarterback, throwing two crushing interceptions through one-plus quarter against the Jets.
Tomlin quickly went to Mason Rudolph at quarterback.
This Steelers fan was quite ready for the move:
No one has ever been more prepared for a QB benching than this guy 🤣
(via @steelersfan8479)
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 22, 2019
That is one prepared fan.
The quarterback change is working, too. Pittsburgh is now tied with New York, 10-10, heading into the second half.
Rudolph has completed 9 of 12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.