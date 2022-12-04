Video: Terrifying Injury During Titans vs. Eagles Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Tennessee Titans in a major showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Early in the first half, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a terrifying injury.

Burks made a great catch for a touchdown, but he took a big hit on the play.

The wide receiver was down for a while.

"Damn, hope Treylon Burks is okay. Took a massive shot while making an amazing touchdown catch and then stayed down," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Video of the injury is pretty scary.

The Titans and the Eagles are currently tied, 7-7, on Sunday afernoon.

The game is airing on FOX.