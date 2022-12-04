Video: Terrifying Injury During Titans vs. Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Tennessee Titans in a major showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Early in the first half, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a terrifying injury.
Burks made a great catch for a touchdown, but he took a big hit on the play.
The wide receiver was down for a while.
"Damn, hope Treylon Burks is okay. Took a massive shot while making an amazing touchdown catch and then stayed down," Dov Kleiman tweeted.
Video of the injury is pretty scary.
The Titans and the Eagles are currently tied, 7-7, on Sunday afernoon.
The game is airing on FOX.