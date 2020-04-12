Video: Tom Brady, Gisele Share A Heartfelt Message

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shared a heartwarming message on Instagram earlier this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his family announced a generous donation to their new home base. Brady and Gisele are donating 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay, which helps children, families and seniors.

Brady and Gisele then took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message for all of the healthcare workers who are helping out.

“Today is World Health Day and we wanted to thank the incredible healthcare workers who are doing their best, every day, to help us. Thank you so much for all your dedication, courage and love,” she wrote.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay earlier this offseason. The longtime Patriots quarterback is leaving New England after 20 years and six Super Bowls.

The star quarterback has already moved to Tampa Bay.

Brady is renting out Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion. He told Howard Stern that his family has moved down with him.