Video: Whitney Houston’s 1991 National Anthem Is Going Viral

There are a lot of great traditions on Super Bowl Sunday and the national anthem is always one of the most tear-jerking. That’s thanks in large part to the late-great Whitney Houston, whose award-winning rendition of The Star Spangled Banner is once again going viral.

Super Bowl LV marks the 30-year anniversary of Houston’s rendition of the national anthem. The performance came just days after the start of the Persian Gulf War, and was sung in front of a global audience of 750 million.

As was her signature during her incredible singing career, Whitney Houston hit all of the high notes perfectly for a flawless performance. The rendition was put to recording, which sold as a single and reached gold sales in 1991.

Her rendition was re-released as a single in 2001 to even greater acclaim. The re-release reached platinum sales.

Start your Super Bowl Sunday with some chills from the greatest anthem performance of all time. Whitney Houston, Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, FL. pic.twitter.com/H3SRBBY4vN — Rhett Matthew (@Rhettakus) February 7, 2021

There have been many great national anthem renditions in Super Bowl history. Gladys Knight and Lady Gaga are some of the many great ones performed in recent years.

But few if any can even touch what Whitney Houston did in 1991.

This year’s rendition of The Star Spangled Banner will be performed by a combination of Jazmin Sullivan and Eric Church. Both of them are talented recording artists in their own right, and they will definitely do their best to honor what Whitney did 30 years ago.

We can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for us!