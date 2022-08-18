Video: Wild Bar Fight Breaks Out Near Cowboys Legend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Former teammates Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin speak on stage after Smith was announced as one of the newest enshrinees into the Hall of Fame during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Press Conference held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center as part of media week for Super Bowl XLIV on February 6, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A fight unfolded at a Texas sports bar despite Michael Irvin's attempt to deescalate the situation.

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports showed the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver seemingly calming down a man at Knockout Sports Bar on Monday evening.

Per TMZ, a fan attempted to get a picture with the Hall of Famer while he was playing pool, but Irvin's friend sent him off. Despite the fan's displeasure, Irvin appeared to maintain the peace by hugging him.

However, an altercation ensued between the man and Irvin's friend. The fan in the teal T-shirt threw some punches before other bargoers intervened.

By that point, they had already walked away from Irvin, who was on the other side of the bar. TMZ said he left the establishment shortly after the brawl.

According to TMZ, police said they received no calls following the incident and are not investigating the matter.