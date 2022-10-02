Video: Worst NFL Kick Of The Season Goes Viral

CBS Sports.

The worst NFL field goal attempt of the season was just seen in Houston.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had something go terribly wrong during his 46-yard attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

What happened here?



"What in the world," Ari Meirov tweeted.

That is arguably the worst field goal attempt of the NFL's 2022 regular season - that we've seen, anyway.

Los Angeles is leading Houston, 7-0, following the brutal missed field goal on Sunday afternoon.