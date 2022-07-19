Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season.

This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move.

The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Minnesota now has an open roster spot to use. The only question is who will it use it on?

"The #Vikings announced they've waived QB Nate Stanley, a seventh-round pick in 2020 who spent most of the past two seasons on the practice squad," said Will Ragatz. "That opens up a spot on the 90-man roster. Ndamukong Suh time? Kyle Rudolph?"

It's going to be interesting to see how the Vikings use this new open roster spot.

The team's quarterback room, meanwhile, still features three players: Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.

Cousins, of course, will get another year starting under center. Last season, he threw for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions.