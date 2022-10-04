Vikings Are Signing Player Off Falcons' Practice Squad

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their defensive interior with a new acquisition.

Agent David Canter confirmed that the Vikings signed his client, Khyiris Tonga, to their active roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

Tonga began his career with the Chicago Bears, who made him the 250th overall pick in last year's draft. He registered 24 tackles and a fumble recovery in 15 games, two starts.

To the disapproval of former Bears teammate Akiem Hicks, the Bears cut Tonga shortly before the 2022 season began to make space on their 53-man roster for waiver claims. He joined Atlanta's practice squad a week before the season started.

The 6-foot-4, 338-pound tackle could provide Minnesota some depth behind starting tackle Harrison Phillips, who joined the team after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Tonga might get a chance at revenge this Sunday; the Vikings host the Bears at 1 p.m. ET.