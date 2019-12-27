Vikings Reportedly Close To Decision On Whether To Rest Players vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings have clinched their playoff spot, and will compete next weekend in the NFC Wildcard Round. But they still have a largely meaningless game to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. So it should come as no surprise that the Vikings have been weighing whether or not to play their starters.

Now it appears that they are nearing a decision, if not already decided.

According to ESPN Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin, the team is “leaning heavily” towards resting many of their starters. Among the players likely to be rested is quarterback Kirk Cousins.

While I’m told the Vikings haven’t finalized their plan for Sunday, they’re leaning heavily towards resting a bulk of their starters, including Kirk Cousins, per league source. Team viewing Chicago week as a bye in terms of getting guys rest/healthy for Jan. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 27, 2019

Chad Graff of The Athletic later reported that Cousins, star running back Dalvin Cook, and top linebacker Eric Kendricks are among a number of starters not expected to play.

The Vikings are planning to treat Sunday’s game as a mini bye. Plan is for Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks and other starters not to play, according to a source. The Vikings are the No. 6 seed in NFC playoffs regardless of outcome.@CourtneyRCronin had the news first. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 27, 2019

The Vikings are locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC, meaning they’ll be on the road for the entirety of the playoffs.

Considering that players like Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and others have been battling injuries, it’s no surprise the team might treat the Bears game as a preseason bout.

As for their game against the Bears, it will be a rematch of the 16-6 loss they suffered at Soldier Field earlier this year.

The game will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.

