Vikings Reportedly Close To Decision On Whether To Rest Players vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings quarterback kirk cousins warms up before a game in new yorkEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have clinched their playoff spot, and will compete next weekend in the NFC Wildcard Round. But they still have a largely meaningless game to play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. So it should come as no surprise that the Vikings have been weighing whether or not to play their starters.

Now it appears that they are nearing a decision, if not already decided.

According to ESPN Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin, the team is “leaning heavily” towards resting many of their starters. Among the players likely to be rested is quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Chad Graff of The Athletic later reported that Cousins, star running back Dalvin Cook, and top linebacker Eric Kendricks are among a number of starters not expected to play.

The Vikings are locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC, meaning they’ll be on the road for the entirety of the playoffs.

Considering that players like Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and others have been battling injuries, it’s no surprise the team might treat the Bears game as a preseason bout.

As for their game against the Bears, it will be a rematch of the 16-6 loss they suffered at Soldier Field earlier this year.

The game will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.

[Courtney Cronin]

