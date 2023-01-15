Vikings Player Out With 'Serious' Personal Matter Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings will enter Sunday's first-round playoff matchup against the New York Giants relatively healthy, but they won't have one notable defensive player.

Minnesota declared cornerback Cameron Dantzler inactive after missing practice all week because of a personal matter. Per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Dantzler is "going through something pretty serious."

Starting nine of 10 games played this season, Dantzler recorded 50 tackles and a fumble recovery. He allowed 41 completion on 53 targets in coverage for 407 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrison Smith was limited in practice all week with a knee injury and listed as questionable, but Minnesota's star safety is active.

Despite going 13-4, the Vikings finished the regular season 31st in total and passing defense. Daniel Jones tallied 334 passing yards in Minnesota's 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

The rematch will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.